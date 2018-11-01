Broken-down tram at Hillsborough causes major disruption

Tram services were suspended in part of Sheffield after a tram broke down at Hillsborough this evening.

Stagecoach Supertram said at 6pm today that the service was suspended between Shalesmoor, Middlewood and Malin Bridge.

It apologised for the disruption and said tram tickets would be accepted on Stagecoach and First buses.

It later updated customers at around 6.30pm that the tram was moving back to the depot and trams would start running through to Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

“We are working hard to reform the service so thank you for your patience,” the operator tweeted.