Budget changes approved for major Sheffield city centre developments

How Fitzalan Square would look after the Knowledge Gateway project is completed.
Multi-million pound plans to develop Sheffield city centre progressed after councillors approved spending changes for a number of schemes.

Sheffield City Council's cabinet approved a number of additions and alterations as part of its capital programme spending at a meeting at the Town Hall on Tuesday.

The changes include allocating money from the 2017/18 budget into the 2018/19 budget for projects such as Sheffield Retail Quarter and the Knowledge Gateway - a £5.6 million scheme to upgrade Fitzalan Square and the route along the Lower Sheaf and Porter Valey between the railway station and Sidney Street.