Building work starts on Sheffield school's new £1.8m extension

Building work has started on a new £1.8million extension at a Sheffield secondary school.

The new teaching block at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, in Handsworth will be home to the humanities and music departments.

Headteacher Anne Quaile with pupils

The building, which replaces an old mobile classroom, will be completed by the summer and pupils will move in in the new academic year.

Headteacher Anne Quaile said: "We’re thrilled to be getting new building.

"The old mobile is not really fit for purpose and we’re looking forward to moving everyone out in the summer."

The building will house 10 new classrooms and is being built by York-based company Evora Construction.

Company director Richard Elam said: At Handsworth, we’ve already started on the groundwork; we’ve stripped the old tarmac and exposed the attenuation tanks for removal, and put the steel frames up, so we are well on our way.”

The school was given a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors in November when it was rated as outstanding across the board.

The report came nine years after the school was placed in special measures and five years since it was rated as 'good’ in all areas.

Mr Elam said school buildings have an important part of play in raising standards in education.

"Working in the education sector is always a fun challenge; school buildings have a crucial role to play in raising educational standards, and they need to fully suit the needs and challenges of the 21st century," he said.

“As a business, we try to engage with the schools when working in this sector, and use the building work as a catalyst for a learning project.

"We sometimes conduct classroom visits to discuss topics such as project management, health and safety, or even the history of the children’s town or city.

“It helps them understand why we’re on site in our bright yellow jackets, and what it actually is that we’re working on.”