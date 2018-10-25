Bungling ‘robber’ hunted after attempt to raid cash van outside Barnsley supermarket 

A police hunt is underway for a bungling robber who escaped empty-handed after a failed cash van raid outside a Barnsley supermarket.

He targeted a cash van driver outside Asda in Royston and ordered him to drop the cash box he was carrying.

But the crook stumbled as he approached the driver and then fled empty-handed into a nearby housing estate.

Another man also ran off with him.

The would-be robber was white, 6ft tall, stocky and not believed to be older than 30.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap and a black jacket with red stripes down the arms and a large collar pulled up over his face.

It is also believed that he was wearing dark bottoms and dark trainers.

The second man was white, 5ft 10ins tall and smaller in build.

He was also wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

The attempted robbery took place at 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 10.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 416 of October 10.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.