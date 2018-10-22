Burglar caught on camera in Ross Burkinshaw’s boxing gym in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for a burglar caught on camera raiding Ross Burkinshaw’s boxing gym in Sheffield.

APPEAL: Claw hammer, bricks and bottles thrown at police car during chase through Rotherham

Do you recognise this thief?

The crook was caught on CCTV cameras searching the gym in Handsworth after smashing a hole in the roof to gain entry.

CRIME: Police probe into double stabbing in Sheffield continues

He struck at 2.45am on Sunday while cameras also captured an accomplice outside, who was believed to have been the ‘look out’.

READ MORE: Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

Gym owner Ross Burkinshaw, who runs Boss BoxFit on Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, said he suspects the burglar may have visited the gym before as he appeared to know where the CCTV cameras were located and covered his face with his hand in a bid to disguise his identity.

Ross, aged 32, a former WBO European, Commonwealth and English champion, said the thieves left empty-handed, stressing that nothing of value is kept at the gym.

“To me it looks like they had only come for money as they were searching the place rather than trashing it, but I don’t keep anything of value there,” he said.

“It also looks like the one who got into the gym has been there before as he looks like he knew exactly where the cameras were and covered his face.”

He opened his gym in March and said he has hundreds of customers.

“This won’t stop us, nothing will. And I am certain that someone somewhere will recognise who was involved,” he said.

“Since we opened in March, it has been brilliant. The local community supports it and we have hundreds of kids and adults week in week out.

“People come from all over to train here and we will be up and running as normal again this week despite this.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.