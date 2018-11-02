Burglar fled Sheffield home after being confronted in kitchen

A Sheffield burglar who was scared off by a brave householder when she caught him rifling through her kitchen has been jailed.

Joel Willott struck at a home in Warren Lane, Chapeltown, on Friday, April 13, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Joel Willott was jailed for three years after being found guilty of burglary

The 23-year-old, of Woodthorpe Crescent, Woodthorpe, was caught by a female occupant in the kitchen at around 4.55pm.

She shouted at him and he fled from the scene, carrying two handbags containing credit cards, cash and other items.

Willott was found guilty of burglary on Monday, following a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

PC Dave Stacey, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased that Willott has been convicted of this crime and is now spending time behind bars.

“He was caught red-handed in the kitchen stealing property that wasn’t his. That discovery, finding someone in your own home, must be quite frightening, so I hope the victims in this case are reassured by the result.”

