Burglar raids home of Sheffield’s Olympic trampolining medalist 

The home of Sheffield Olympic star Bryony Page has been broken into, with the trampolinist’s mobile phone and laptop taken in the raid.

Bryony, who won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, said her house in Sheffield was broken into yesterday and the thief or crooks responsible stole her Olympic edition Galaxy S7 mobile phone and Dell laptop.

Bryony Page.

Posting on Twitter, 28-year-old Bryony, who is originally from Crewe but moved to Sheffield to study at university and to train, said: “My house got broken into today. Thankfully we are all safe but they took my special Olympic edition Samsung Galaxy S7, with small crack in the screen corner.

“This phone means a lot to me so if anyone sees it for sale near Sheffield, or online, please let me know.”

Appealing to Samsung and Dell for help, she added: “ Please let me know if there is anything you can do to help.”

The Olympic star said her silver medal is safe.

“Luckily the medal is safe. I would 100 per cent still be crying if they had taken it,” she added.

I’m not hurt, just shocked, upset and confused. I’m just worried they could break in again and take more stuff. Don’t feel like my things are safe anymore . It’s really frustrating and unnerving.”