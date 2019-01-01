Burglar struck at Sheffield house while occupants slept

A burglar struck at a house in Sheffield while the occupants were asleep.

The crook struck at a property on Barnet Avenue, Bents Green, at around 11.15pm on Thursday, December 20.

One of the items stolen during a burglary in Sheffield

A number of items were stolen including including an antique watch winder, a Zenith wristwatch, other jewellery and an Apple MacBook.

CRIME: Police seek men over attempted use of stolen credit card in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the burglar fled with the items after being disturbed when the occupants of the house woke up.

POLICE: Man stabbed in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

Detectives investigating the incident want to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that night.

READ MORE: ‘Serious incident’ leads to road closure on Sheffield estate

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/185034/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.