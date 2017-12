Burglars struck three times in a singe night in a suburb of Sheffield.

A bike was stolen from a shed in Rupert Road, Nether Edge, on Tuesday evening.

At around the same time thieves forced their way into a works van parked in nearby Kenwood Road and stole power tools.

Raiders also smashed a vehicle's window and took cash in St Ronan's Road, Abbeydale.

Contact police with information on 101.