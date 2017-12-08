Burglars raid two Sheffield building sites on same night

Burglars stole several items from two Sheffield building sites on the same night.

Police said they took 'several items of machinery' from a site in Margetson Crescent in Parson Cross between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

They also stole several wooden pallets from a site in Green Lane, Ecclesfield, at around the same time.

Meanwhile, a shed was raided in Hillside Avenue, Parson Cross, on Wednesday at 4pm but they left empty handed.

Burglars also got into an out house in Penrith Road, Shirecliffe, between 9pm on Thursday and just after midnight today. Nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.