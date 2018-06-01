Burglars steal power tools from Sheffield garage

Burglars broke into a garage and stole power tools.

Raiders struck at a property in Herbert Road, Nether Edge, yesterday at about 1pm.

Police said they got in by damaging a padlock before making off with power tools.

Contact police with information on 101.