Bus bosses vow to take action over 'unreliable' services in Sheffield suburb

Transports chiefs have vowed to take action after residents criticised 'unreliable' buses serving a Sheffield suburb.

Passengers claimed the 81 and 82 buses which have linked Stannington to the city centre for about a decade have become increasingly erratic over the last 12 months.

Bob Mynors.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confusing crossing branded Sheffield’s most dangerous is ‘accident waiting to happen’

They told how services are often late or even cancelled and penned a letter to bus company First - which operates the services - and the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive urging them to improve the situation.

Transport bosses have now responded to the call for action and vowed to 'review' the route to see if changes need to be made.

Andy Simpson, operations director at First South Yorkshire, said: “We’d like to thank the Stannington residents for raising their concerns about the 81 and 82 services as regular feedback helps to ensure we can make improvements to our services.

"In the past month the 81/82 service has performed well and we have not received a high number of customer comments about the service, but we will take away this feedback and review whether there are any changes we can make.”

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

Bob Mynors, a committee member of Stannington Tenants And Residents' Association, said earlier this week: "They are well used services by people going to work, people doing their shopping and all the rest of it.

"The other evening there were two consecutive services cancelled. You can be stood there a long time."

He raised concern that services that are running late could be "turned back around" when they reach Malin Bridge and not serve Stannington at all so they can catch up time on other parts of the route.

In addition, buses have in the past been unable to serve parts of the community due to people parking badly and blocking off access down certain streets.

An individual resident concerned about the services penned the letter, which was supported by Stannington TARA.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

Mr Mynors said: "We just want them to bring certainty and reliability back to the services."

SYPTE said they did not want to add anything further to the comment provided by First.