Bus services diverted after vehicle found submerged in Sheffield pond

Bus services are being diverted in Sheffield this morning after a man died after a car crashed into a pond.

Police said a 20-year-old man died after a car went into the water near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in the early hours of this morning.

Police at the scene on Abbeydale Road South. Picture: @SheffieldEyes

Buses are unable to services are unable to serve Totley and are turning left onto Abbey Lane down to the roundabout then back up Abbey Lane to resume normal route towards city.

Tm Travel 218 service will run normal to Millhouses Park then turning on to Abbey Lane, Whirlowdale Road, Ecclesall Road South, Limb Lane , Dore Road, then normal route from Dore station.

One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle was found submerged on its roof near Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

