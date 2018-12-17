Buses diverted and trams cancelled after collision in Sheffield suburb

Buses have been diverted and trams are cancelled after a collision in Sheffield suburb.

Bus company Stagecoach said a collision in Hillsborough is affecting its service 57 from Stocksbridge to Sheffield city centre.

Buses and trams have been affected following a crash in Hillsborough

Buses from Stocksbridge to the city centre have been diverted via Dykes Hall Road, Wadsley Lane, Catch Bar Lane, Penistone Road, Bamford Street, and Cuthbert Bank Road.

The 57 service from the city centre to Stocksbridge is diverting via Cuthbert bank Road, Bamford Street , Penistone Road, Parkside Road ,Wadsley Lane and Far Lane.

Stagecoach Supertram said its trams are unable to operate between Malin Bridge and Middlewood and Shalesmoor.

More to follow.