Buses diverted over police incident on Sheffield estate

Buses have been diverted on a Sheffield estate because of a ‘police incident’.

Details of the incident have not yet been revealed but bus company First South Yorkshire said it happened on Longley Hall Road, Longley, this morning.

Longley Hall Road

The firm warned passengers that its 97,98, 38 and 38a services are affected.

The 97 and 98 services towards the city will operate as normal to Crowder Road then via Herries Drive and Herries Road before resuming the normal routes.

