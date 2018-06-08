Buses to replace thousands of train journeys in Sheffield over next three months

Thousands of rail journeys in and out of Sheffield Railway Station will be replaced by buses over the next three months due to a £200 million scheme to upgrade the rail network.

Network Rail, which maintains the country's railways, has sent out thousands of fliers to householders telling them how resignalling work at Derby Midland Station will affect rail journeys in the Steel City.

Details of the improvement works.

Between July 30 and September 3 there will be no direct services between Sheffield and Derby. A total of 96 services daily are set to be affected.

Trains are still running to Chesterfield and then a replacement bus service will run between there and Derby.

Between these dates, Network Rail engineers will be on site replacing 17km of track.

They will also install 79 new sets of points, 55 new signals and nine new gantries.

Network Rail said the work was necessary to upgrade the ageing rail line.

A spokesperson said: "While (Derby) station itself was modernised in 2013, the existing track layout has not been improved since it was installed nearly 50 years ago and is nearing the end of its operational life.

"Regular maintenance has kept the station performing well since the 1960s, but with passenger numbers doubling over the past 20 years, the Derby resignalling project represents a once in a generation opportunity to replace and upgrade infrastructure."