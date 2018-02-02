£1.8m Parseq deals

Parseq, a business process outsourcer, has won four new contracts worth £1.8 million, set to create 15 jobs.

The new work involves document management, data capture and cheque and invoice processing from its base in Hellaby, Rotherham.

The business has invested £275,000 in new technology and software to support the contracts and has plans hire 15.

Parseq clients include FTSE 100 financial services companies, big six energy providers and local authorities.

In 2017, Parseq’s finance and administration division processed 25m customer correspondences and handled £15bn in electronic payments.

The firm employs 2,000 at five sites in the UK, with partnerships on six continents. It also runs call centres handling 70 million calls a year.