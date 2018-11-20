£10,000 stash is yours if you find hidden box which could be in Sheffield

The eyes of the UK could be on Sheffield this Black Friday after it was revealed the city is a potential destination for a £10,000 finders keepers prize box.

Online retailer Box is hiding a haul of technology goodies in a secret location this Friday (November 23). The first person to find the box will win the lot.

The search is on for 10,000

Each day, Box is revealing another digit of the postcode of the location on its social media channels.

And it has been revealed that the box will be hidden in a town or city in the UK with a postcode starting with S.

That means the mystery location will one of the following postcode areas: S (Sheffield), SA (Swansea), SE (London South East), SG (Stevenage), SK (Stockport), SL (Slough), SM (Sutton), SN (Swindon), SO (Southampton), SP (Salisbury), SR (Sunderland), SS (Southend-on-Sea), ST (Stoke-on-Trent), SW (London South West) or SY (Shrewsbury).

The prizes include an LG OLED55C8PLA 55 inch OLED TV, a Dremel 3D45 3D printer, a state-of-the-art Cube Gaming PC and a Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB EU Dual SIM Free Smartphone.

Box managing director Mark Jordan said: “I’m sure this news will be hugely exciting for everyone with a postcode starting with S. It won’t be long now until the precise location is known – and then the race is on to get the hands on the prize!

“Black Friday is a huge day in the retail calendar, with more than £1bn spent in the UK last year.

“We are expecting to be extremely busy as people rush to make the most of some amazing online deals.”

Other eye-catching prizes going into the box include an Acer Swift 3 SF314-52-30QS, an Optoma H116ST 3800 Full HD Short Throw Projector, a Playseat Challenge and a LG OK75 XBOOM 1000W One Body Hi-Fi Speaker.

Box sells an extensive range of technology and computing products through its specialist website, box.co.uk, and its Sutton Coldfield retail shop, including laptops, desktop PCs, phones and tablets, components, monitors and printers.