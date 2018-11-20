30 jobs as Sheffield cyber-security firm eyes bigger premises

A fast-growing software company is set to move to bigger premises in Sheffield with plans to hire 30.

Egress Software Technologies, a cyber-security specialist, wants to move from the Electric Works into new office Acero, on Sheaf Street, aiming to expand from 90 to at least 120 people.

The firm has also joined industry body Sheffield Digital, as a top-level ‘enterprise’ member.

Egress was founded 11 years ago in Barnsley. It has grown rapidly and now has a technical hub in Sheffield and offices in London, Boston and Toronto.

Liz Moore, head of technical delivery, said: “Our Sheffield office is currently in Electric Works but due to growth in our teams, we’re waiting to move into our new home at Acero, which also recently become partners of Sheffield Digital.

“Our new office will help us to continue to scale at pace and give the product teams an open-plan, bespoke environment for them to work together in, with dedicated innovation and break out spaces.

“We’ll also have a large conference room that we’d like to open up to the tech community for event use. We’re still growing too and have many tech roles available!”

The firm is advertising 12 jobs in Sheffield, including a full stack developer, automation tester and technical operations engineer.

Sheffield Digital now has 54 company members, 74 individual members and more than 1,000 are registered on its message boards. Plusnet is also an enterprise member.

Ms Moore added: “We wanted to become a Sheffield Digital member to support the good work they do and to also raise our profile as a company with a growing presence on the Sheffield infosec scene.”

