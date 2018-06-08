6 luxurious Airbnbs with pools within an hour of Sheffield

Pack up your bags and head off on a weekend escape at one of these luxurious Airbnb property rentals, which sit within an hour's reach of Sheffield and all boast access to a pool.

Birch Cottage, Hope

Birch Cottage boasts its own large indoor heated swimming pool for guests to enjoy (Photo: Airbnb)

This attractive property caters for up to eight guests within four bedrooms and boasts a large indoor heated swimming pool to enjoy, along with panaromic views over the Hope Valley and a wealth of great walking spots to explore in the Peak District National Park.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk



Townhouse, Sheffield

This modern double room sits nestled in a historic area of Sheffield, with a wealth of restaurants, shops and attractions just on the doorstep, and a swimming pool, gym, sauna and jacuzzi all on-site to use for free.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk



Rabbit Hutch, Bakewell

This charming two bedroom cottage is just one of many at Haddon Grove which occupy an idyllic spot on the outskirts of Bakewell in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

There is a swimming pool to enjoy on-site, although guests are required to bring their own towels, and there is a Haddon Grove menu featuring a selection of home cooked pies which guests can order in advance, giving you a tasty treat to look forward to on arrival.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk



Priesthill @ Harthill Hall, Alport

Accommodating up to four guests in two bedrooms, this attractive ground floor accommodation features its own furnished terrace with a hot tub, offering stunning views over the open countryside, and guests are permitted up to one hour's private use of the leisure facilities, which includes a pool, during their stay.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk



Moscar Lodge, Hollow Meadows

This stunning lodge may be pricey at £1,250 per night, but it can sleep up to 20 guests within its 10 bedrooms making it ideal for a large family or friends getaway, where everyone can chip in.

Each room is beautifully decorated with unique antiques from around the world, there is an entertainment basement featuring a whiskey bar, snooker table and Sky TV, and there's also a tennis court and swimming pool to enjoy - as well as the most glorious countryside views.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk



Double room, Sheffield

Ideal if you don't want to travel far to enjoy some downtime, this double en-suite room room in Sheffield boasts its own heated outdoor covered pool, which is in use from May to mid October, along with a garden and gas barbecue, and easy access into the town centre.

Book here: airbnb.co.uk