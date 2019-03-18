60 digital jobs up for grabs at DWP hub in Sheffield

The Department for Work and Pensions is creating 60 digital jobs at its Sheffield hub.

DWP Digital is planning to advertise the roles at King’s Court on Hanover Way. They will take the headcount to 230, making it one of the city’s major tech employers.

Simon McKinnon, DWP chief digital and innovation officer.

Its mission is to ‘improve processes for users, make accessing services simpler and quicker, maintain security and reduce error and fraud’. It also aims to ensure more services are ‘enhanced through data’.

The fast-growing hub was set up two-and-a-half years ago and is one of six in England handling 22m customers with ‘diverse and complex needs’ in the UK and abroad.

Simon McKinnon, chief digital and innovation officer, said Sheffield was chosen for its established and growing digital work force, and its universities which continue to train high quality graduates across a range of digital subjects.

He added: “The digital economy in Sheffield is growing and we are proud to be investing in a significant part of that. The size and scale of what we are doing means we need lots of talented people who can help us deliver some of the most rewarding technological solutions in the sector. If you’re looking for a new challenge, we’d love to hear from you.”

King’s Court is home to specialists in data science, web analytics, data engineering and data management, he added.

DWP Digital’s work each year includes handling 200m calls from the public, making millions of transactions, making 10,000 changes to IT systems and running more than 55m lines of code.

Mr McKinnon added: “DWP Digital works collaboratively across Government and with Government Digital Services in the exploration of identity and trust capabilities to enable our full range of services to be both secure and proportionate to customer identity and actions.”

The DWP is the fourth-largest public sector employer in UK with 111,000 workers. In January a planned parliamentary vote on moving 3m recipients of older benefits onto Universal Credit was suspended pending the result of a pilot study of 10,000 recipients.