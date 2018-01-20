62 homes get go-ahead

More than 60 homes are to be built on the site of a former education centre in Sheffield after plans were given the green light despite objections.

Developer Barratt Homes has been granted permission to create 62 houses where the Bannerdale Centre, off Bannerdale Road, stood until 2014.

The scheme will comprise 46 four-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom properties and seven with three bedrooms.

Carterknowle and Millhouses Community Group had objected, saying traffic and air pollution would increase and that the houses were of ‘low-quality design’.

Elsewhere on the site, work is under way to build the Mercia School – a secondary with no defined catchment area, intended to address an increase in demand for pupil places. The school is expected to open in September and teachers are being recruited.