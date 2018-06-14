7 charming inns and B&B's to escape to within an hour of Sheffield

If you're keen to save the pennies but don't want to miss out on a getaway, there are plenty of idyllic spots close to home you can head to for a refreshing break.

These charming inn and B&B's sit within an hour's reach of Sheffield and provide the perfect spot for a relaxing staycation.

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley is well known for its scrumptious locally sourced food

The Yorkshire Bridge Inn

Nestled in the stunning Hope Valley in the Peak District National Park, this cosy family owned inn boasts some fabulous walking and cycling spots just on the doorstep, with golf and riding also available locally.

The pretty town of Bakewell and Buxton are also within easy reach, ensuring plenty to do during your stay.

Visit: Ashopton Road, Bamford, Hope Valley, S33 0AZ - yorkshire-bridge.co.uk



Barnfield House boasts six individually styled rooms inspired by the tales of Robin Hood

The Peacock At Barlow

This snug country pub offers the perfect home away from home, with eight beautifully decorated boutique rooms located within the main building and the adjoining converted barn, superb local beers, wines and spirits, and tasty quality produce all awaiting to be enjoyed.

Visit: Hackney Lane, Barlow, S18 7TD - thepeacockatbarlow.co.uk



The Devonshire Arms at Beeley

Tucked away on the Chatsworth Estate, this charming 18th century village inn boasts stunning bedrooms and a delicious selection of food, as well as an idyllic location.

The inn is well known for its scrumptious locally sourced food and brewed ales, and its stylish bedrooms provide the utmost in comfort after a busy day out.

Visit: Devonshire Square, Beeley, Matlock, DE4 2NR - devonshirebeeley.co.uk



The Chequers Inn

Home to seven snug bedrooms, a seasonally changing menu and exquisite home cooked fare, guests are sure to feel right at home at this country inn nestled in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside, with a wealth of glorious scenic spots to enjoy close by.

Visit: Froggatt Edge, Calver, Hope Valley, S32 3ZJ - chequers-froggatt.com



The Millstone Country Inn

Occupying a picture-perfect spot on the edge of the village of Hathersage, guests can enjoy sprawling views of the Hope Valley and easy access to the many attractions the Peak District has to offer, with Chatsworth House, Ladybower Dam and the Blue John caves all sitting just a short distance away.

Visit: Sheffield Road, Hathersgate, S32 1DA - millstoneinn.co.uk



Loadbrook Cottages Bed and Breakfast

Offering both bed and breakfast and self-catering accommodation, these attractive cottages sit in a peaceful spot in the hamlet of Loadbrook and boasts a world of fabulous walking spots nearby, making it an ideal base for an outdoorsy escape.

Visit: Loadbrook, S6 6GT - loadbrook.co.uk



Barnfield House

Home to six individually styled rooms inspired by the tales of Robin Hood, this cosy bed and breakfast ensures a warm welcome and a comfortable stay, with a delicious locally sourced breakfast to look forward to in the morning before heading out to explore the area.

Visit: Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RW - barnfieldhouse.com