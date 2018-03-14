7 ideal jobs on offer in Sheffield if you want to work in beauty

Thinking of ditching the office in favour of a career in the beauty industry? Check out these exciting opportunities currently on offer in Sheffield.

Lead Retail Artist, Charlotte Tilbury

Luxury make-up brand, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, are seeking a passionate and drive candidate to join the Meadowhall team as a Lead Retail Artist.

You'll be expected to demonstrate excellent product knowledge, artistry skills and exceptional service, along with an enthusiasm to lead a team.

A minimum of two year's senior artistry experience is required.

Apply here: workable.com



Beauty Therapist, Bannatyne Spas

Looking for an opportunity to further your beauty career?

This exciting role with Bannatyne Spas will allow you to work with industry leading brands, including Elemis, BareMinerals and Leighton Denny Nails, and develop your skills.

Benefits include ongoing product and treatment training, free gym membership and a cycle to work scheme.

Apply here: monster.co.uk



Skin Spa Therapist (Maternity Cover), Clarins

Take on a new challenge with this temporary, full-time position with Clarins, where you will work on both selling to and advising customers on a range of Clarins treatments, and ensuring positive sales targets are met.

Additional training will be providing to help you achieve a successful career with the brand.

Apply here: careers.clarins.co.uk



NARS Part-time Artist, NARS Cosmetics

Want to work for a highly regarded cosmetics brand?

NARS Cosmetics are seeking a creative, motivated make-up artist with a strong passion for both the brand and the beauty industry.

Applicants should have experience in beauty retail, strong make-up artistry skills and the ability to deliver sales results.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Level 3 Beauty Therapist, Decleor - L'Oreal

Acting as the face of the Decleor brand and the first point of contact with customers, this role involves driving retail sales, assisting customers with products and treatments, and working well as part of a team.

The ideal candidate will have experience working in retail and possess a Level 3 qualification in beauty therapy.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Nail Technician, iBrow & Beauty

Do you have a creative flair and an eye for perfection?

Put your artisitc beauty skills to the test with this part-time role at iBrow & Beauty in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, where you'll have the chance to work as part of a fast growing beauty and nail brand, with an attractive monthly bonus and benefits.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Spa Therapist, Smallshaw Spa

Swap the office for a boutique day spa, set amidst the rolling countryside of South Yorkshire.

This exciting role comes with the opportunity for plenty of training and hands on work, delivering quality treatments, massages and facials, alongside welcoming guests, taking bookings and selling treatments.

NVQ Level 2 and 3 qualifications, or equivalent, are required.

Apply here: hairandbeautyjobs.com