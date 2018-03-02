Affordable and eco-home conference in Sheffield

Affordable housing developers, MPs and experts will speak at a one-day conference in Sheffield called ‘Fixing the Broken Housing Market’.

John Healey MP, and a ‘host of other top quality speakers’ will be at St Mary’s Conference Centre, Sheffield, on Thursday March 15.

Organiser Jon Johnson, of shipping container specialist Reach Homes, based on Abbeydale Road, said: “We’re also lobbying for new sustainable building regs, so this is an exciting opportunity to effect a real change in the way we build homes in the UK.”

https://www.reachhomes.org/conference-2018