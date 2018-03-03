Al fresco weddings planned in Sheffield

Weddings could be held in the gardens at Mosborough Hall Hotel.

Bosses want to install a gazebo – in this case, a permanent wooden structure with a flagstone base and cedar tile roof – in the grounds.

The venue, owned by former BBC director general Greg Dyke’s firm Vine Hotels, has permission to hold marriage ceremonies, but UK law dictates that for a wedding to take place it must be within a permanent structure with a roof.

Once the ‘deluxe pavilion’ is installed, weddings would happen undercover with guests seated on the lawn on removable chairs.