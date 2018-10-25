Christmas Day is two months today and there are scores of jobs available in Sheffield for those looking for temporary work during the festive period.

The run-up to Christmas is the busiest time of year for many retailers, many of which take on extra staff as the number of customers spikes.



Many businesses are currently recruiting in Sheffield

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work in the run up to the festive period:



Festive colleagues: Tesco, various locations

If you have previous retail experience you can build on this whilst on the job training is provided so you can learn new skills too.

Responsibilities include:

- Being passionate about service and want to help to give our customers their best Christmas ever

- Wanting to be part of a team that work together to serve customers a little better every day

- Thriving on customer interaction and want to go the extra mile

- Having an interest in learning new skills and build your retail knowledge

Seasonal temporary team member: T2, Meadowhall

T2 is currently on the lookout for talented and passionate people to join our TEA-m for the busy Christmas season!.

Responsibilities will include:

- Delivering and maintaining exceptional customer service in store

- Maintain store presentation standards and brand awareness

- Achieve budgeted sales and wage targets

- Providing encouragement and support to your team where required

– Create a positive and friendly environment for our customers

Christmas support team: Next, Sheffield

You will:



- Be working on the sales floor, in the stockroom, or both



- Offer fast and friendly service to all of our customers



- Help get stock to the sales floor as quickly as you can



- Keep the sales floors looking fantastic and easy to shop from

Christmas sales assistants: The Perfume Shop, Sheffield city centre

The Perfume Shop is loking for people who have:

- A passion and enthusiasm in what you deliver

- An eagerness to succeed An interest or passion in fragrance

- A desire to understand or work with different technologies at work

- A desire to want to work for our brand

You will be eligible for employee discounts, store incentives and with the potential to do overtime

Seasonal sales assistant: Card Factory, Sheffield

Are you passionate about helping Customers? Do you want to do the best job you can every day? Are you a grafter and prepared to work hard? Do you love working as part of a team?

Then Card Factory could be for you.

Sales assistants (Seasonal): HMV, Meadowhall

If you really know your stuff about the products that HMV sell and can inspire customers and deliver exceptional service, they can offer you an ‘exciting career in entertainment retail’.

Using your specialist product and market knowledge, you’ll contribute to HMV’s success through providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock.

HMV particularly invite applications from groups which are under-represented in our workforce such as older, female and ethnic minority candidates.

Seasonal sales assistant: Superdry, Meadowhall

Superdry are looking for great people to make up part of our family, sharing your passion for our fantastic clothes with our customers in a fun and energetic way.

You will:



- Exceed expectations at every opportunity



- Make customers feel amazing and deliver the ultimate Superdry experience



- Support the store team to deliver the highest standards across every aspect of store life



- Take pride in store appearance and embrace the Superdry store look



- Endlessly develop your product knowledge and understanding of the business



- Embrace the Superdry culture



- Be yourself

Christmas casual temp worker: Royal Mail, Sheffield Mail Centre

These are the rates of pay:

Mon - Sat 06.00 - 22.00 £9.50



Mon - Fri 22.00 - 06.00 £11.21



Sunday 06.00 - 22.00 £10.50



Saturday and Sunday 22.00 - 06.00 £11.46

You'll need to be:

- Punctual and reliable

- Able to work to tight deadlines

- Accurate and have attention to detail

- Flexible and adaptable as you are likely to undertake several different tasks in one shift

- Able to stand for long periods of time

Able to push trolleys weighing up to 250kg

Temporary Christmas sales assistant: Paperchase, Sheffielc city centre

Your responsibilities will be:

- maximising the store's sales and profitability through the delivery of unequalled levels of customer service and effective product knowledge

- meeting individual and team sales targets by maximizing sales at every opportunity

- dealing with customer enquiries professionally and effectively, and in line with the Paperchase customer service programme

- developing the brand name and image of the company through compliance with all company policy and procedures

- promoting high visual merchandising standards; ensuring that store housekeeping standards are continually achieved

