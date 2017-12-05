Award-winning Sheffield florist blossoms in new premises

Sheffield wedding florist Campbell’s Flowers has moved into its own premises in Kelham Island.

The company has opened in Albyn Works after winning ‘regional florist of the year’ at The Wedding Industry Awards for the fourth time.

Founded by Tracey Campbell, the business was initially run from her own home. She soon hired floristry assistants, a social media manager and an admin manager and, with expansion, came a move to a studio shared with other wedding professionals.

Now she is striking out on her own.

Tracey said: “I am completely thrilled to be celebrating the move to our new premises. Our new studio literally has everything we were looking for, and really enables us to enhance the experience of all our couples. We are particularly excited about the exhibition space - something we had long been coveting. Displaying our larger installations, such as hanging chandeliers to fill with blooms and a large metal heart-shaped frame, will allow couples of get a feel what we can create.”

Albyn Works was built by Joseph Pickering and opened in 1875.