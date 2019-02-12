AWARDS: Could you be the next Launchpad champion?

If you are a new entrepreneur and want to share your success, then you need to find out more about the Launchpad Business Awards.

Last year’s inaugural event saw entrepreneur Andrew Ashworth crowned as the first champion of ‘Launchpad’ – a support scheme open to anyone living or working in Sheffield City Region who is thinking of starting their own business, or has been trading for under two years. Launchpad delivers fully-funded support and advice to entrepreneurs and start-up business owners.

Following a serious injury at work Andrew was left wheelchair bound and unable to walk or care for himself.

Determined to make a full recovery, he pushed his body to the limit, and as he took steps to his recover, also began taking his first steps in business. Using his last £180, Andrew invested in a small range of pet products which he sold at local car boot sales.

He achieved a complete recovery, while his business, which offers animal lovers the chance to pamper their pets within his unique pet café, has also gone from strength to strength.

Following the success at the Launchpad Awards 2018, his business, IGO Pets, went on to win Start-up Business of the Year at the Federation of Small Business national awards.

Today, Andrew uses the skills he has developed to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, with products designed by local schoolchildren featuring in his pet shop.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to follow in Andrew’s footsteps, applications for the 2019 Launchpad Business Awards will open soon.

Eight awards are up for grabs so there are plenty of opportunities to showcase your success.

Such has been the success of Launchpad – which is part funded by the European Union Regional Development Fund – the initiative has been extended for three years and will continue to support new entrepreneurs until 2022.

The service provides access to knowledgeable business advisers based throughout the Sheffield City Region.

Since April 2016 it has helped more than 4,500 people with their business ideas, and almost 1,400 businesses have been created.

Getting involved with Launchpad has never been easier. To find out more, visit:

www.scrlaunchpad.co.uk or find us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, at ‘SCRLaunchpad’.

Or call 03330 00 00 39.