Pancake Day has too long been dominated by pancakes.

Made from three simple ingredients – milk, eggs and flour, Plusnet believes there is only one true way to use these ingredients, and that is in the form of the humble Yorkshire pudding.

Protesters campaign for the public to choose Yorkshire puddings on Pancake Day in Sheffield

The unsung hero of the roast, the gallant holder of gravy and the beacon of all things right with the world. To celebrate the pudding in all its glory, Plusnet is on a mission to get the nation to pan Pancake Day today and champion the Yorkshire pudding instead.

Fans have been taking to the street to drum up support and get the national panning the pancake and choosing a better way for their eggs, milk and flour today.

READ MORE: It’s official: Yorkshire puddings come top in UK food fight

Inspired by their proud Yorkshire heritage, the communications provider have also been giving away the exclusive Batter Deserves Better campaign t-shirts and badges on their Facebook and Twitter pages from Monday onwards.

Plusnet CEO Andy Baker said: “We’re proud of our Yorkshire roots here at Plusnet and Yorkshire Puddings are one of our region’s most famous exports. For too long pancakes have monopolised the batter battle and we wanted to level the playing field on their biggest day of the year!”

So, this Pancake Day, take a stand and ditch the pancake for the Yorkshire Pudding. Because batter deserves better.