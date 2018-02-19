Boeing’s first European factory takes shape in Sheffield

Boeing’s first factory in Europe is rising from the ground in Sheffield - thanks to builders JF Finnegan.

The company has started bolting together steelwork after laying foundations and levelling the site on Europa View at Sheffield Business Park, near Sheffield University’s Factory 2050.

An artist's impression of the Boeing Sheffield site

Finnegan will complete the build and hand it over in September. Some 50 people, including sub-contractors, are busy on site, according to commercial manager Paul Ballantyne.

The £40m factory will make parts for actuators, the motors which move wingflaps.

Finnegan is also putting the finishing touches to the McLaren factory on the nearby Advanced Manufacturing Park. It aims to be finished by May with McLaren producing its first carbon fibre chassis in summer.

Mr Ballantyne said they were proud to have landed the two most prestigious building projects in South Yorkshire in recent times.