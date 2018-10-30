Budget boost for Sheffield's independents

Pubs, shops and restaurants will get a third off business rates for the next two years, the Chancellor announced, in a Budget measure set to boost Sheffield’s independents.

Businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or less will benefit from the cut, worth up to £8,000 for 90 per cent of businesses, he said. It will bridge the gap until 2021 when rateable values will change, he added.

Mr Hammond also announced a £675m Future High Streets Fund to support councils to transform high streets, and announced an increase in the Transforming Cities Fund, which aims to improve public and sustainable transport, from £1.7bn to £2.4bn.

The handful of devolved areas with a metro mayor have already received £840 million, but Sheffield City Region is in competition with the rest of England for a share because its devolution deal has stalled.

A rival bid for ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution did not get a mention, indicating the county would continue to miss out.

Mr Hammond also said he would increase the annual investment allowance from £200,000 to £1m for two years, supporting investment by smaller companies, and extend UK Export Finance’s direct lending scheme by £2 billion in the next two years.

Meanwhile, the Sheffield-based British Business Bank would be able make £200m of additional investment if there is ‘no future relationship’ with the European Investment Bank Group after Brexit, he said.

He also announced £37m for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

James Sutton, of SME accountants, Haines Watts, said: “Extending start-up loan funding to 2021 and extending the minimum qualifying period for entrepreneur’s relief from 12 months to two years will provide a welcome boost.

“From October 2018, businesses can deduct two per cent of the cost of any new non-residential structures from profits before they pay tax. Some £1bn of business bank guarantees to revive SME house builders, coupled with £675m of co-funding could also help local high streets.”