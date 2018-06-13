BUSINESS AWARDS: Stage is set to find best in Sheffield

Write your name into Sheffield’s story of success by winning a business award in 2018.

The city’s impressive run shows no sign of slacking off – setting the stage for an incredible atmosphere at the ceremony in November.

And it all starts with the launch today of Sheffield Chamber’s Business Awards.

Now in its 17th year, The Star and Hallam FM are media partners. The ceremony is on Thursday, November 29 at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is host. He fronts Football Focus on Saturday lunchtime and has covered major tournaments for BBC Sport including World Cups, European Championships the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Acclaimed musician Paul Pashley is set to wow the crowd with his vocal performance, engaging showmanship and jazz arrangements of popular standards.

As well as a drinks reception and a three-course meal, the event offers the chance to mingle with shortlisted companies, sponsors and the city’s ‘great and good’. It is sure to be a memorable evening and an unbeatable networking opportunity. Last year a record 150 companies entered and 881 people attended, a four-year high.

A great night in prospect.

Richard Wright, executive director, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “Very few cities run a business awards ceremony like Sheffield! It is a massive evening where we celebrate the best in Sheffield business for 2018.

“To be judged a winner is a real accolade because the competition is tough and the judges often have a very hard time to shortlist and then decide who will receive the top recognition.

“Sheffield business is in a good place at the moment with a real sense of ambition across the city. Yes it has its challenges but there are so many examples of organisations taking those challenges on the chin and succeeding.

“We have true leaders who not only manage their organisations on a daily basis but have a vision of where they want to be and what the customer will want, and ensure they work together to meet those future demands. It is those people and organisations that mean that the city has a vision for the future now. We demand that Sheffield is the best in so many areas and we are prepared to do our bit to achieve that – the Team Sheffield approach.

BBC presenter Dan Walker is host.

“The awards happen due to the generosity of our sponsors, including our headline sponsor Elevation Recruitment Group. The winners get the acknowledgement they deserve because of our media partners, particularly The Star.

“The judges give their time freely because they are committed to recognising the best. The awards are open to every organisation with an “S” postcode so whilst this is a Chamber-run event it is the total business sector who is judged. Please take the time to apply, you have to be in it to win it, and good luck to you all.”

Business awards judge, Jillian Thomas, managing director, Future Life Wealth Management, is a former winner. She urged women to enter.

“Sheffield Business Awards are one of the highlights of my year, an evening acknowledging those who create jobs and economic prosperity for the region. Recognised as the region’s pre-eminent Business Awards, it is open to all organisations of any size and sector for the coveted titles and the recognition they bring. Sheffield Chamber Business Awards is dedicated to encouraging the growth of entrepreneurship within the region and celebrate business achievements.

Elevation Recruitment Group founder and chief executive Greg Parkinson

“As a past winner, I know how this can be the foundation for future growth. I would like all businesses and owners to consider entering one of the wide range of categories of awards.

“As a female, I would particularly like to encourage women to enter this year. Over the last five years as a judge for these awards, I have been disappointed by the number of submissions from ladies. These awards need to echo the diversity of the City Region and the wonderful women business leaders and owners. So girls, sharpen the pencils, and get your entries in!”

THE AWARDS

1. Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience, sponsored by Meadowhall

2. Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

3. Employer of the Year, sponsored by The Sheffield College

One of the year's best networking events.

4. Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility, sponsored by Evoluted

5. Excellence in International Trade

6. Excellence in Manufacturing, sponsored by Wake Smith

7. Excellence in Professional Services, sponsored by Together

8. High Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by SIV

9. Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Simm Engineering Group

10. SME of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Business School

11. Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Vine Hotels

12. The Innovation Award, sponsored by Lupton Fawcett

13. The Marketing and Communications Award

14. The Sheffield Universities Enterprise Award

15. Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by City Taxis

THE JUDGES

Hannah Duraid Managing director, The Great Escape Game

Paulette Edwards Presenter, BBC Radio Sheffield

Lloyd Snellgrove Director at the Research and Innovation Office, Sheffield Hallam University

Ian Proctor Head of external relations, The University of Sheffield Management School

Jillian Thomas Managing director, Future Life Wealth Management

Alan Lyons SME business network manager, AMRC

Anne Wilson Managing director, Numill Tooling Solutions

TESTIMONIAL

Double award-winner Jon Johnson is founder of REACH Homes which makes cheap, quick-to-build eco-houses out of shipping containers.

His ambition is to solve the housing crisis.

He said: “Winning the Innovation Award last year was unbelievable, and then to win the Outstanding Business Award as well was probably the most amazing moment of my life so far! It meant so much to the team and was a real validation of our ideas. It’s great to see we have been recognised at such a prestigious awards ceremony.”

HEADLINE SPONSOR - Elevation lifts awards for ninth time

By Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive

‘We are extremely proud to be the headline sponsor of the Sheffield Business Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

A highlight of the regional business calendar and for the team at Elevation, this prestigious event recognises and rewards Sheffield businesses and their impact on Yorkshire’s flourishing economy.

The economic landscape is in a period of unprecedented change, with many high-profile national initiatives impacting business on a local level.

The recent introduction of GDPR regulations and Brexit in 2019 will impact many businesses in our region, while the implementation of US steel tariffs may significantly impact Sheffield’s world-renowned steel industry in particular. In the face of this uncertainty, however, Sheffield companies remain unwaveringly positive. And there is lots to be positive about.

The growth of the Advanced Manufacturing Park is a testament to the unique benefits Sheffield offers world-class organisations such as Boeing, Rolls Royce and McLaren, and multi-million pound regeneration projects in Kelham Island, Shalesmoor and the Heart of the City suggest real optimism in the future prosperity of the city and will secure jobs and economic growth for years to come.

The growth of Elevation itself is a local success story. Having launched in 2008, the company has grown from four consultants to more than 60 and we have recently launched a new, state-of-the-art office in Wakefield.

Our team of highly experienced recruiters is privileged to work with many of the region’s organisations and play an integral role in finding high-calibre people to support their ongoing business success.

I understand the hard work, dedication, and ambition that is required to run a successful company and it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of other businesses in the region.’