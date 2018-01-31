Carillion lifeline as Ant Marketing in Sheffield hires 20 call centre staff, so far...

A telemarketing boss has offered jobs to 20 Sheffield Carillion call-centre staff after the construction and services giant went bust.

Anthony Hinchliffe, chief executive of Ant Marketing, said he hoped to hear this week whether he could transfer a further 70.

But he was unable to discuss plans to take on all 250 workers at the call centre on Broad Street West, beside Park Square roundabout, after signing a confidentiality agreement with accountants PwC, the liquidator and some Carillion clients.

He added: “We have interviewed around 20 ex-Carillion staff and offered them posts at Ant Marketing in Sheffield. They will work with our clients, RBS and the AA. We hope to hear of a decision this week which would mean the transfer of a further 70 staff.

“Carillion had a great team of people in Sheffield and I am determined to ensure their career future is secure.

“Should any staff have immediate concerns, I hope they will contact me on 01142 780555.”

Carillion went out of business with debts of £1 billion and a £580 million pension deficit.

An Insolvency Service spokesman said: “People will be paid as normal as long as they do the work we ask them to do. They will also be paid as normal if we specifically ask them to remain at home but available to work. We explained the issues around timings of redundancies in the first consultation meeting. We would reiterate that some roles will be required for an extended period of time whereas other roles may become redundant during the ongoing consultation process.”