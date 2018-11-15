‘City centre living key to the regeneration of Sheffield’

Residential developments will form a crucial part in the regeneration of Sheffield city centre – that's the view of one developer who is pressing ahead with plans for a 32-storey skyscraper.

Jonathan Vardy, director at Turner Investments, said the tower block plans to redevelop Midcity House on Furnival Gate could set a 'precedent' for further residential developments in the city.

The site of the development on Furnival Gate, from The Moor.

Sheffield Council approved an outline planning application earlier this month, which will see three separate buildings built on the site, including the tower.

READ MORE: Sheffield to be transformed into a winter wonderland as countdown to Christmas continues

Mr Vardy said: "City living will form a crucial part in the continued regeneration of the city centre – contributing in terms of sustainable living, student retention, skilled workforce and utilisation of shops and restaurants.

"We anticipate that our scheme will not only deliver in that respect, but also provide a precedent for further residential buildings of this type to be brought forward."

Graeme Dodds in a flat on the 24th floor on St Paul's Tower - Sheffield's tallest building. Picture: Chris Lawton.

READ MORE: Fears popular West Street restaurant has closed its doors in Sheffield

Turner Investments' proposals would see three separate buildings built – the 32-storey tower on the corner of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate, a new building fronting Pinstone Street and a second tower of up to 13 storeys on Union Street.

The existing four-storey building, which comprises a mix of retail, office and residential accommodation would be demolished under the plans.

The upper floors would comprise private rented sector flats with the final mix to be determined subject to an agreement with an operator.

Retail units would be provided on the lower floors with the aim of creating a 'strong, active ground floor link between The Moor and the emerging Heart of the City II'.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Sheffield leisure centre set for ‘overhaul’ after wall found crawling with flies

Mr Vardy said: "The background to this proposal is that Turner Investments has owned and managed these assets for over ten years.

“As a local company, we believe it is important that the redevelopment of this key site provides a quality scheme that makes a positive contribution to the city centre in terms of use, design and appearance.”

"Our proposals include a tall residential building with a subordinate urban block with ground floor retail uses.

"These uses are appropriate for the locality, complementing the regeneration of The Moor and Sheffield Council’s Heart of the City II project, and also provide the opportunity to deliver a building worthy of this prominent, gateway site, which will further enhance the vibrancy and vitality of Sheffield."

Part of the site was previously awarded planning permission in 2005 for a 19-storey development of apartments and retail units.

Councillors approved the application on the provision that the reserved matters details are submitted within three years and that no development, including demolition or groundworks, is carried out until a written scheme of investigation that sets out a strategy for archaelogical investigation.

Sheffield's current tallest building is St Paul's Tower, which measures 32 storeys and 101 metres (331 feet).