City of London leaders’ scholarship offer to Sheffield

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Charles Bowman, chose the recent Cutlers’ Forfeit Feast to announce an unprecedented honour for the Sheffield City Region.

The Mansion House international scholarship scheme for Leaders of the Future is to be extended to the UK, with the Cutlers’ Company being asked to find the first recipient.

The scholarship is worth up to £10,000 to fund tuition and is open to graduates aged between 25 and 30 studying for a master’s degree, or similar, in accountancy, insurance, law or banking.

As a special concession to South Yorkshire, the Mansion House has added that he or she may also be working in industry.

In making the announcement, Charles Bowman, who has developed a close association with the Cutlers’ Company in recent years, said: “This is the first step in expanding this scheme which has done so much to help talented young people to achieve their full potential.”

The Master Cutler, Ken Cooke, said that a great honour had been bestowed upon the Sheffield City Region in general and the Cutlers’ Company in particular.

“To be the first in the UK tasked with finding our own ‘high achiever’ is a mark of respect and a great honour which we are taking very seriously.

“We shall work with industry and businesses across South Yorkshire, as well as the universities, to identify the most promising candidates, although nominations will be made solely by the Cutlers’ Company.”

The Mansion House has 160 of its scholarship beneficiaries working in the financial services sector worldwide.

More than 200 guests, including dignitaries from across South Yorkshire, attended the feast.