City’s vibrancy to be celebrated at major Sheffield event

More than 400 leading figures from Sheffield’s private, public and third sectors are to come together to discuss the city’s successes and explore how collaboration can help it to prosper.

Led by business and financial adviser Grant Thornton, the #VibrantSheffield Live! event is at The Crucible Theatre on Tuesday, May 15

Its aim is to focus on the positivity in the city and debate how it can be harnessed further to create inclusive growth.

Paul Houghton, senior partner at Grant Thornton and organiser of the event, said: “Sheffield is a vibrant city – a place full of great people, with great ideas, and one which enjoys a great quality of life.

“#VibrantSheffield Live! aims to build on these attributes and foster ways to be better at sharing what’s going on in our city.

“It will provide a space to celebrate the Sheffield stories that make us smile across sectors ranging from digital to music to start-ups and encourage collaboration around those initiatives and organisations which are shaping the future of our place.”

The event will focus on three themes that are hallmarks of a vibrant city economy: inclusivity, skills and dynamism. It is open to all to attend.

“We want to bring together the most diverse range of leaders, influencers, decision makers and future talent in Sheffield and we’re really looking forward to a hugely exciting event,” he added.

Attendees will include senior representatives from a host of organisations, including both Sheffield’s universities, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield City Region and many private sector companies.

The morning event will include panel discussions on the three themes. Panellists will include Claire Murray, interim chief executive of Sheffield Theatres; Chris Husbands, vice chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University; Darren Chouings of Sheffield Social Enterprise Network; and Sheffield City Region Enterprise Partnership board member Laura Bennett.

For further information and to register