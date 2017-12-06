COMEDY IS A TERRIFYING BUSINESS FOR GROUP

Taking to the stage is no joke, as seven people discovered, at a Funny Business performance in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity.

More than 400 people gathered at the Memorial Hall to witness some of Sheffield City Region’s wannabe comedians swap their day jobs and step into the spotlight raising more than £30,000.

Dean Andrews, Kash Puhorit and Alfie Moore

With no previous stand-up experience, each contestant had spent the last five weeks training under the guidance of BBC Radio 4’s It’s a Fair Cop, Alfie Moore, learning the tricks of the trade and techniques to deliver the perfect routine.

Kash Purohit, NHS consultant clinical oncologist and trustee of Weston Park Cancer Charity, raised the roof and was crowned winner over fellow contestants; Philippa Sanderson, head of South Yorkshire region at KPMG, Ian Hobson, managing director at Cascade Water Systems, Niall Baker, regional managing partner at Irwin Mitchell, Ollie Hart, GP at Sloan Medical Centre, Richard Pinfold, marketing director at Meadowhall and Melinda Schofield, sales director at Hallam FM.

Speaking of Kash’s performance, celebrity judge, Ashes to Ashes star Dean Andrews, said: “We all thought that he was so original and he’s a bit of a one-off.

“His character and personality is great, he’s just got a way about him that makes you laugh even if he isn’t meaning to.

“Some people have got that gift and hopefully that transferred to the audience.

“Everyone was great on the night and put some really funny stuff out there. They didn’t seem nervous at all.

“There were some great performances, but Kash just stole our hearts and he was just naturally funny and did a great job.”

Tina Harrison, deputy director at Weston Park Cancer Charity said: “Funny Business is always an event we look forward to in the charity calendar and this year has been no exception.

“Our contestants have gone above and beyond to perfect their performances resulting in a great night of comedy to raise vital funds for the region’s only specialist cancer hospital.”

The event, sponsored by One Health, Hampton by Hilton and Marcos New York Italian, has been hailed a success, raising thousands of pounds and counting…

You can still sponsor a Funny Business contestant by visiting www.justgiving.com/companyteams/FunnyBusiness

Or donate by text; FUNI17 £5 to 70070.

All money raised from the event will help create a better life for people living with and beyond cancer; giving patients from across the region access to the very best cancer care services.

The winning contestant was crowned by a panel of judges including, Ashes to Ashes star Dean Andrews, BBC Radio Sheffield’s Paulette Edwards, Michele Phillips, director at Lupton Fawcett Solicitors, Sir Andrew Cash, CEO of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and Jamie Courtney, chief fire officer at South Yorkshire Fire Service.