DIGITAL AWARDS: BHP sponsors as focus shifts to deadline for entries

The fifth and final sponsor has joined our search for the stars of tech - as the focus shifts to driving entries before the deadline.

Sheffield accountants BHP join our super line up of sponsors of the city’s first Digital Awards, organised by The Star to celebrate the stars of an unsung - but booming - sector.

We have partnered with Sheffield Digital to stage the awards which will culminate in a ceremony at the city’s new £3m tech incubator, Kollider at Castle House, on May 2.

There are 10 categories. Entries require a minimum of only 50 words, you can enter several categories and even nominate yourself. The deadline is March 22.

BHP joins Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Council, Barclays Eagle Labs and XLN as sponsors. David Richards, co-founder and chief executive of WANdisco, is the guest speaker.

Don Gray, BHP partner, said: “Sheffield City Region is already home to a number of world leading digital businesses. From software development and digital content to data infrastructure, we can be rightly proud of what has been achieved in our city. “Equally encouraging is the growth in the number of early stage digital businesses with the potential to become tomorrow’s beacon companies.

“BHP’s own business is being transformed by digital technology. For example, we now offer clients the ability to manage their finance function in real time using cloud based solutions and through data analytics we are transforming the way we provide audit and risk services.

“The digitalisation of tax is just one more example of how technology is shaping how we deliver our client proposition.

“We are delighted to be involved with these awards which will shine a deserved light on the companies and individuals whose expertise and entrepreneurial spirit will be key drivers of our region’s future prosperity.”

David Richards will talk about his journey from Sheffield schoolboy to leading a global Big Data company with offices in Sheffield and Silicon Valley.

The awards will be one of the first events in Castle House which is having a £3m revamp. Barclays Eagle Labs is opening an incubator in the building. It joined first sponsor, utilities specialist XLN for small business which is expanding rapidly in Sheffield.

Sheffield Hallam is at the forefront of digital education, with a host of courses, research and facilities, and the city council, under director of business change and information solutions Mark Gannon, is spearheading the use of tech to save money and drive up efficiency. Mark is also co-founder of dotSHF, a coalition of more than 100 people and organisations working to make Sheffield a thriving digital city.

