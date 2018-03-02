Dog walker sets off

Bow Wow Brigade, a pet care and dog-walking business has set up in Rotherham following a £1,000 grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.

Casey Rush, the entrepreneur behind Bow Wow Brigade used the cash to buy essential equipment including cages and leads, while also investing in marketing to help establish an initial customer base.

Casey said: “As an animal lover, it’s been a dream of mine to set up a pet care business and the funding from UK Steel Enterprise has been fundamental to my success.”