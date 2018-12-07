Don’t ever be tempted to drink and drive 

With the festive season started, the national THINK! campaign aims to encourage young men to step in if their mate is tempted to drink and drive.

In a presentation last week at the 2018 National Road Safety Conference THINK! launched their new strategy with the message that ‘mates matter’, and ‘good mates have your back’.

Jeremy Scott of Lupton Fawcett.

The 2018 festive campaign runs with the strapline ‘a mate doesn’t let a mate drink drive’, and features three new videos showing young men going out their way to look out for each other.

South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership will be touring the county raising awareness around the dangerous consequences of drink and drug driving.

Throughout December the team will be out and about giving plenty of free advice and resources to help drivers stay safe on the road and make the most of the festive season.

The first event will be at the Fox Valley Shopping Centre between 10am-3.30pm on December 10, 2018.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police will be out in force on the county’s roads looking for motorists who have been drinking or are under the influence of drugs.

The police can stop anyone suspected of driving with too much alcohol in their body and they will be asked to take a roadside test to measure the amount of alcohol in their breath. If over the limit, the driver will be arrested and taken to a police station for further tests.

If over the limit, the consequences could include: driving ban for at least 12 months and a large fine; a prison sentence of up to six months; publicity; job loss; trouble getting into countries like the USA; a huge increase in car insurance costs, and some companies won’t even insure you

Dr Paul Wallace, chief medical adviser for Drinkaware says; "The amount of alcohol in your bloodstream depends on the amount you take in, over what period of time, and the speed at which your body gets rid of it."

Alcohol is broken down in the bloodstream mainly by enzymes in the liver. Drinking lots of water or coffee or even having a cold shower or sleeping won't help get rid of it.

It is easy to underestimate how much alcohol remains in your system the morning after. It is far safer not to drive the day after a big night out.”

