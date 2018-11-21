Ecclesall Primary opens after £4.9m extension

A £4.9m extension bringing together Ecclesall Infant and Junior school into one site has been officially opened.

The project has transformed the 180-place infants on High Storrs Road into Ecclesall Primary School with 600 places and three-form entry.

Fifteen classrooms have been added, as well as a studio, larger kitchen and dining room, courtyard, SEN provision area, atrium for a new library, computing suite and multi-use games area.

As part of the move, the old Ecclesall Juniors on Ringinglow Road has closed after 184 years.

Emma Hardy, headteacher at Ecclesall Primary School, said: "We are delighted that after nearly three years of consultation and planning that we were able to open the school to our 600 children in September as planned.

“This took an enormous amount of work, time and effort on behalf of Balfour Beatty and my staff behind the scenes.

“Our motto is ‘happy children, happy school, learning together, growing together’ and we feel we have now achieved this. Ecclesall Primary School is a very special place to be part of.”

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m delighted to see the completion of Ecclesall Primary, providing state-of-the-art facilities for local children and the local area.

“The expansion is a key part of our work to meet the increased local demand for school places across the city.”

The work was completed by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Paul Buchanan, Balfour Beatty project lead, said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Sheffield City Council and Ecclesall Primary School over the last year. Together, we have provided 600 local children and teachers with a significantly enhanced and stimulating learning facility.”

Parents and children were invited to the school as part of the opening celebrations. They explored the building, which has classrooms for children from reception to Year 6, and watched a performance by the school choir.

Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children and families, and Mrs Hardy cut a ribbon to officially open the school, surrounded by cheering children.

The project was launched to meet growing demand in the south-west of the city due to an increased birth rate and young families moving in.