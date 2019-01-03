Forget wonky fruit and veg, we give to you wonky CHICKEN

Following the success of wonky fruit, veg and their own misshapen steaks, a leading online healthy food retailer has now launched the country’s first wonky chicken breasts – delicious cuts that aren’t quite the right shape for supermarkets.

Perfect for cash conscious foodies wanting to eat healthily on a budget, these wonky chicken portions can be ordered from MuscleFood.com for as little as £3 per kg – almost half the price of some popular supermarket equivalents.

Introducing wonky chicken

Each chicken portion ranges in size from 100g to monster sized 350g cuts, and they can be bought in 2.5kg packs for £7.50.

Despite being a slightly different shape and size to conventional chicken breasts, the Beautifully Wonky™ Chicken Breasts contain no added salt or water and are 100% fresh.

As supermarkets require chicken breasts to meet a very specific size and shape to be sold in store, this means that a lot of perfectly good portions are disregarded and processed into calorific chicken burgers, battered nuggets and the like.

But now MuscleFood.com are selling the perfectly imperfect cuts online, for as little as £3 per kg.

100g of these breast fillets contains just 97 calories with a fat content of 0.4g and a whopping 22g of protein.

So with a little seasoning the chicken breasts make the perfect addition to a traditional salad, but they’re also great to bulk up healthy stir fries, or diced up and thrown into a slow cooker with plenty of vegetables for a hearty chicken stew.

Darren Beale, founder of MuscleFood.com said: “Once it’s been chopped or sliced and added into a delicious curry or stir fry, it doesn’t really matter what shape the chicken breast was to start with – so why do so many cuts get overlooked by the big supermarkets?

“Chicken, particularly the breast cuts, is one of our most popular products, so after the success of our Beautifully Wonky™ Steaks last year, we decided to launch the UK’s first wonky chicken breast range – offering unconventionally shaped but great quality chicken breast portions at budget prices.

“We hate seeing good food go to waste, especially something as healthy and versatile as chicken.

“These 2.5 kilo packs are delivered fresh straight to your door, so you’ll be saving the pennies and your precious time in the long run.”

The Beautifully Wonky™ Chicken Breasts are available online at www.musclefood.com, link to product here: https://www.musclefood.com/beautifully-wonky-chicken-breasts.html