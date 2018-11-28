Former bar in Sheffield city centre on the market for £650,000

A closed bar in the middle of Sheffield that once formed part of the city’s first public baths is up for sale with a price tag of £650,000.

The old Swim Inn – more recently occupied by Edward’s bar and before that Stone and Taps – has been put on the market by leaseholder Hawthorn Leisure.

The ladies' plunge pool at Glossop Road Baths in 1960. Image: Picture Sheffield

Sitting at the junction of West Street and Glossop Road, the place was originally built in 1836 as Glossop Road Baths, then rebuilt in the late 1870s as a Turkish bath which ran until its closure in 1990. The facade was remodelled in around 1910 and, since 2000, the property has been split up into a bar unit, restaurant, a spa and residential homes on the top floors.

The present day Spa 1877 – which has its entrance on Victoria Street and claims to be home to the oldest Victorian Turkish baths in the world – is understood to be unaffected by the sale.

Hawthorn is offering a long leasehold interest of more than 90 years. The fully-fitted bar premises is spread over two floors, including a basement space, and covers 9,902 sq ft. The property’s full leasehold runs for a term of 110 years, from January 1, 2001, at a fixed yearly rent of £250.

Mark Holmes, of Crosthwaite Commercial which is handling the sale, said: "This is a rare opportunity for someone to acquire substantial leisure premises in Sheffield city centre where premises of this size and heritage rarely come to market. This area remains Sheffield’s main city centre leisure destination and with the property being sensibly priced, we expect a number of expressions of interest. The obvious future use of the building is as a bar or restaurant, taking advantage of the current fit out and consent, however other uses are possible.”

The Swim Inn was a JD Wetherspoon pub, and was one of 11 sites across the country bought from the operator by Hawthorn in 2016. Edward's, which hosted live music and served US-style food, shut in May.

A document produced by Crosthwaite Commercial for potential buyers says: “The property is adjacent to Hui Wei Chinese restaurant and this area is Sheffield’s premier nightlife centre with numerous bars and restaurants nearby including Bar & Beyond, Revolution de Cuba, Revolution and Be At One. There is ample street parking in the area and good transport links with Supertram passing the front of the building.”