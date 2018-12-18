Free publicity for start-ups in The Star

Calling all start-ups!

We want your story for a celebration of newly-minted companies in our Survey supplement published on January 23.

That’s publicity seen by tens of thousands of people, free, with no strings.

Check out pages 9-16 to see the one we did this year

If you are less than a year old and based in Sheffield City Region, send no more than 300 words to david.walsh@thestar.co.uk including:

The deadline is Wednesday January 16.

Email it all to me at david.walsh@thestar.co.uk and join the celebration!