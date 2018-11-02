Generosity of big-hearted business

Businesses in South Yorkshire are busier than ever - raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Hundreds of employees have thrown themselves into a huge range of activities for a host of good causes.

The Banner Jones Chesterfield Half Marathon team.

And as the season of goodwill looms, they show no sign of slowing.

The biggest sum was £21,000 raised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce over two years for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The drive was supported by two presidents, Darren Pearce, centre director of Meadowhall, and then John Hayward, chief executive of Pressure Technologies.

A cheque for the final total was presented to Bluebell Wood’s chief executive Claire Rintoul at the President’s dinner at the Cutler's Hall in Sheffield.

The DSA firefighter fundraising riders

Rachael Dawes, of Bluebell Wood, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Sheffield Chamber, both presidents and all the members for their impressive support. These funds really will help families facing unimaginably tough times and help them to make special memories together.”

Law firm Keebles organised a general knowledge quiz which raised funds for three charities.

Shiloh Rotherham was awarded £250 to help the people it supports live a fulfilling and independent life. South Yorkshire Community Foundation received £100 and Cavendish Cancer Care was awarded £50 for third place.

Michele Wightman, of Keebles, said: “A big thank you’ to Yorkshire Bank for once again sponsoring the event and to The Showroom for donating its fantastic function room again.”

The El Direct team make their donation.

Meanwhile, nine firefighters at Doncaster Sheffield Airport more than doubled their target, raising £2,150 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with a two-day 131-mile coast-to-coast cycling challenge.

Firefighter, Martin Laing, whose daughter receives treatment at the hospital, said: “The challenge was far more gruelling than we had anticipated but handing over the cheque made it all worthwhile. Well done to the lads who took part and thank you to The Children’s Hospital Charity for all that you do.”

Back in Sheffield, employment law firm EL Direct Ltd has been educating Sheffield companies on GDPR regulations with the aim of helping a local charity. It provided training in return for a nominal fee which raised £420 for ENABLE (Sheffield) to help its work training people with disabilities.

Managing director Robert English said: “We feel that in helping local business and local charities through our services we make a contribution towards our community.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Keebles quiz night participants.

In Chesterfield members of staff from Banner Jones Solicitors took on the Chesterfield Half Marathon ‘Wellbeing Challenge’ and raised £1,570 for Ashgate Hospicecare, smashing their £500 target.

The firm also donated all willmaking fees in October to Ashgate. Stephen Gordon, executive director, said: “I’m really proud of all of our runners and, as a director of the business, I think it’s great that we have such an active workforce.”