Greggs is on the move in Sheffield

Everyone’s favourite bakery is on the move in Sheffield.

Greggs has relocated its 93 Pinstone Street shop to 96 Pinstone Street, providing customers with a modern and convenient new-look shop.

The shop has been refurbished as one of Greggs’ new look outlets, offering customers a contemporary food-on-the go experience.

The Greggs team from the original store will all be relocated to the new-look shop.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries. Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee. The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.

Sarah Thorpe, shop manager at Greggs Pinstone Street, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors in this new location and hear what the local community thinks of our new-look shop.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Sheffield by providing our customers with a modern and convenient upgraded shop in this new location.”

Shop opening times are 6.30am – 7pm Monday – Friday, 7am – 6.30pm Saturday and 8.30am – 5.30pm on Sunday.