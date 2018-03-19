Grounds for joy as Vietnamese coffee shop in Sheffield hires 10

An entrepreneur who opened a Vietnamese coffee shop in Sheffield after touring South East Asia is celebrating a year in business - and creating 10 jobs.

Jim Rose liked the Vietnamese way of making coffee so much - it is sweetened with condensed milk and poured through a special filter - he vowed to set up a cafe when he came home.

The business graduate became a barista and learned the workings of an independent cafe while researching his ideas and writing a business plan.

Twelve months ago, he launched his business, initially trading under the name Nam Song Coffee.

Today, following a re-brand, the Five Rivers Coffee Co employs 10 and “the orange coffee shop” has become something of a landmark in Broomhill.

Jim said he and girlfriend Melissa were awakened by the rich smell of Vietnamese coffee on their first day in Saigon.

He added: “It was such a privilege to be able to travel across South East Asia with Melissa but it was Vietnam which had the biggest impact on us.

“Since we started trading, we’ve attracted a loyal clientele and we are using some of the proceeds of the business to support a charity called the Kianh Foundation, which helps families affected by the genetic mutations caused by Agent Orange contamination used during the Vietnam War, which continues to impact upon the health of the local population over 30 years later.”

Jim received free advice from business support scheme Launchpad and a start-up loan from Finance for Enterprise, followed later by an enterprise loan which helped him move into selling posters, coffee equipment and Vietnamese beans.

Terry Woodhouse, of Finance For Enterprise, said: “The success Jim has achieved in such a short space of time is incredible for a new entrepreneur and he has already made an impact within Sheffield by providing a unique experience and service coupled with a desire to support a global cause, whilst also creating more jobs.”

Jim won Start-up Business of the Year at the first Launchpad Awards.