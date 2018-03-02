Happy ending for Twile after Findmypast acquisition

Family history website Twile, co-founded by Paul Brooks of Doncaster, has been bought by online records giant Findmypast.

The deal means users will be able to display their family history in a timeline that includes world events.

Paul will oversee integration work. The other Twile co-founder, Kelly Marsden, has left the business.

It is the final step for Twile which was the only remaining firm from a six-strong cohort on the first Dotforge Accelerator scheme in Sheffield in May 2013. It won awards and received several rounds of investment, including from Findmypast, as it transitioned from an online diary for fitness instructors, to a family photo sharing site to, finally, a history timeline.

Paul said: “I’m really excited to announce that Twile has today joined the Findmypast family.”