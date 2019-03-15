Have a safari themed wedding with wallaby witnesses and a congregation of camels at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Getting married in an exotic location close to some of the world’s most majestic animals is just a step away thanks to the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Its unique safari-themed wedding day packages allow couples to have a special ceremony without flying all the way to Africa.

The park, home to more than 400 animals from rare and endangered species, is showcasing its unique wedding packages at the UK’s biggest one-day wedding exhibition at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am to 4.30pm on March 17.

Not many wedding venues can supply special guests including Lions, Amur Leopards and Tigers, Polar Bears, Painted Hunting Dogs and Lemurs.

The YWP weddings, which will be a star feature at the Doncaster I Do exhibition, are held in collaboration with the nearby Crown Hotel in Bawtry where wedding guests can enjoy a reception at the elegant hotel after the ceremony.

“This is a great opportunity for engaged couples to find out more about the amazing services YWP can offer for their special day,” said Matthew Zaremba, Corporate Sales Executive at YWP.

“The animals make a fantastic backdrop to a remarkable day and the photographic opportunities are extraordinary.

“We have an experienced team of event specialists who know how to ensure the day is extra special and we are delighted that we already have some weddings booked in at our memorable venue this year.”

Previous weddings have created stunning memories and wedding albums that show the bride and groom at Project Polar or other reserves.

Hayden and Emily Armstrong were one of seven couples who tied the knot at the park in 2018, Emily said: “If you are thinking of booking YWP for your big day, just do it - you won’t be disappointed, and you will be guaranteed the most wonderful day which you and all your guests will cherish forever!”

The park’s Ceremony suite can host up to 120 guests and has breathtaking views across the park, can be hired on its own for civil marriages but for the perfect day it can be combined with one of YWP’s fantastic wedding reception packages for a safari wedding experience.

Guests can enjoy drinks in the picturesque Caramba Gardens and packages can include a wedding breakfast with either a luxury hot buffet, BBQ or hog roast.

“We want to create a whole adventure to a wedding day, from the wedding breakfast to the evening celebration equipped with a photo booth and our resident DJ,” added Matthew.

YWP has been hosting weddings since it was granted a license in 2014.

The park, which opened in 2009, allows visitors to get up close to some of the world’s most endangered and beautiful animals, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, African lions, and the country’s only Polar Bears, in a breathtaking walkthrough adventure.

Tickets to the Doncaster I Do Exhibition can be purchased at an early bird rate online or at the door. There is one free ticket per wedding party.